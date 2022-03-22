How much money is in the budget, what it is spent on and everything in between are concerns of most citizens in Marion County.

County CPA Charlie Prince appeared before the Marion County Board of Supervisors on April 6 and recommended three budget amendments. He suggested an increase for the receiving clerk's office from the budgeted amount of $44,835 to $50,000, an increase for the Veteran's Affairs Office from the budgeted amount of $45,625 to $60,000 and an increase of $100,000 for custody of prisoners due to lots of unexpected medical expenditures. The board approved these changes, which is all that was required. Budget amendments are only required to be published if they are more than 10% of the budget.

Overall, Prince said the budget is pretty close on revenue and expenditures in a $14 million budget as they are at 59.4% of the budget at 50% of the year. He said he believes all will be good in the end, and the supervisors should be pleased.

Stacy Bass spoke to the board and presented a booklet about the issues concerning animal control in Marion County and Columbia.

Bass stressed the fact that the Columbia Animal Shelter has taken in many animals from Marion County although they are run by the Columbia Police Department and have no jurisdiction in the county. In 2021, 269 of 362 animals taken in by the shelter were from Marion County.

Bass asked for financial support in any way the board could help, as well as the passage of ordinances to assist in decreasing a problem that is only getting worse each year. She also stressed that a point of contact within the county to assist with these issues would be beneficial.

The board took no action on these requests.

Marion County Jail Warden Derek Mingo spoke with the board again about the appearance that jail expenditures are more than revenue due to the lag in revenue receipts and reporting. Mingo said they are not asking the board for anything except the understanding of the situation.

"We want these five men to know these are not the true numbers," Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall said.

The board assured Hall and Mingo that they understood the discrepancy.