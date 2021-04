Since their season began nearly two months ago, it seems no matter what challenges the West Marion Trojans face, they always find a way to succeed. Ranked as the No. 1 team in the state in Class 3A by MaxPreps, which uses a computer algorithm based on wins, losses and strength of schedule, and No. 2 by Capital Sports, the Trojans (16-1, 6-0) extended their winning streak to 12 games...