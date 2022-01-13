A fatal shooting in Foxworth late Tuesday night left one victim dead, one victim in critical condition and a third with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyndall Carter, 19, of Bogalusa, La., was arrested and booked in the early hours of Wednesday morning on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains behind bars with a total bond amount of $2.2 million.

“Carter matched the description of one of the suspects, and witnesses advised that Carter was involved in the shooting,” according to a press release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are also searching for Jerliyah Keishali Pinestraw of Bogalusa as a person of interest in the shooting.

Jada Jefferson, 20, of Foxworth suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, according to the press release. Hannah Gomez, 21, of Foxworth had to airlifted to a trauma center and is in critical condition. The third victim, Divontay Lashad Davis, has been released from a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information of Pinestraw’s whereabouts or about the case to contact them at (601) 736-5051.