Authorities are searching for Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point after he stabbed a woman in her sleep on New Hope Road in the early morning hours. The victim is presently in critical condition, while Nichols is on the run and fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday at 395 New Hope Rd. where they discovered a 34-year-old female with multiple stab wounds. There were five juveniles in the home at the time of the attack who were unharmed.

It is believed that Nichols entered the residence through a window and found the victim asleep in her bedroom. Nichols is wanted on attempted murder charges.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information about the case or are aware of Nichols’ whereabouts, contact it at (601) 736-5051.