The roster rules for Major League Baseball are oftentimes confusing for a lot of people, but the news Colby White received Nov. 15 can be boiled down to one simple fact: the West Marion alum is on the doorstep of the major leagues.

The flame-throwing righty, who missed the 2022 season with Tommy John surgery, was added to the Tampa Bay Rays’ 40-man roster last week, which is the final hurdle for prospects on their way to The Show.

The deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft had been on White’s mind for more than a year, and he knew the Rays would have to make a tough decision on his future. It would have been an easy choice had he not gotten hurt because he likely would have been added to the 40-man roster and called up to the big leagues as he was already on the bubble to make the 26-man active big-league roster back in Spring Training.

He was worried he would be left off the 40-man roster and subject to the Rule 5 Draft because of his injury, but when he was notified that the Rays selected his contract, it was an emotional moment that actually caused him to tear up.

“I’m extremely excited and very lucky to have it happen this way and stay a Ray because something I’ve been thinking about is you meet so many people in pro ball that have been 40-manned by somebody else in the Rule 5, and it would have been that much harder getting familiar with people. I’m very pumped,” he explained. “It’s actually more of an exciting time than the First-Year Player Draft was. I know that’s kind of a weird thing, but this is about the big leagues. It’s unreal.”

Based on his extreme success in 2021 (1.44 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings while being selected as the best reliever among nearly 2,000 in Minor League Baseball) that already had him on the doorstep of reaching a major-league mound, it would have been a foregone conclusion that White would have been chosen in the Rule 5 Draft, which would have forced him to leave the Rays for the team that selected him. He said it means everything to him that the Rays believed in him enough to protect him from the draft on the 40-man roster.

“As a player — not a ton, but a little bit — you want to feel like you’re valued. It put things into perspective that, yeah, I am hurt, but they don’t look at me as what I once was as a pitcher. They trust my work ethic, they trust my ability to adapt and to get back into baseball again,” he said. “It adds a little more confidence for me, and I’m thankful.”

While White was in big-league Spring Training in March, his first appearance was in a AAA game against the Red Sox in an outing he said he felt great in. Four days later, he got loose in the bullpen in the second inning of a big-league game against the Atlanta Braves but sat back down. Then the Rays’ pitcher got hit by a comebacker, so White had to get warmed up in a hurry to sub into the ball game. In hindsight, he thinks he might have got “hot” too quickly because his arm didn’t feel the same as it did when he warmed up earlier in the game.

“My arm just didn’t feel great. My arm just kind of felt slow; I don’t know how else to describe it. It was just a weird feeling,” White said. “My arm felt slow, stiff feeling, but I kept throwing and finished the inning. I never really got in a rhythm. Something felt off. You hear people say they felt a pop and they know it, but I didn’t feel a pop and I didn’t know it.”

Two days later, White was throwing a scheduled bullpen and said his arm was “just hanging.” The day camp broke, he went to the trainer and told them he needed a few days rest because something was off. The trainer went through a few tests with White’s elbow and told him that he had never actually correctly diagnosed someone who needed Tommy John surgery before, but he believed White needed it.

“When he laid my arm back, there was no resistance; it just kept going. There was no strength there,” White said.

Further testing revealed that White didn’t have a full tear of his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), which is what Tommy John most regularly corrects, but he had a medial epicondyle avulsion fracture along with a slight tear in his UCL. White said it’s an injury that occurs most often in children whose ligaments don’t grow at the same rate as their bones and muscles.

“The doctor walked in with the X-ray and I could clearly see my elbow, and it looked like there was a rock behind my elbow underneath my skin,” White recalled. “He told me, ‘That’s connected to your UCL. As you can see, we’re going to have to have surgery.’”

The reigning Minor League Reliever of the Year said he was in denial because he was still throwing in the mid 90s despite his UCL not being connected properly.

Currently in his seventh month of rehab, White is up to throwing from 100 feet and is on pace to begin pitching in bullpen sessions in February. He said he feels like he’s in the best shape he’s ever been in as the time away from the game allowed him to get leaner while strengthening the surrounding muscles in his elbow and shoulder.

“As an athlete, you never want to hear, ‘Man, you have to shut it down for a year.’ But looking back now, I’m so thankful because if you would have told me my arm could have felt this good (now) when I was 17, 18, 19 years old, I would have been shocked. I didn’t realize how bad of shape my arm was in,” he said.

White is extremely optimistic about his health going forward and said his next true test is to find out what his arm feels like when he steps on the mound again.

The most likely scenario will be for White to stay in extended Spring Training to ramp up for live action before being assigned back to Triple-A Durham. If he can show that he’s 100% back and pitches even 75% as well as he did during his dominant 2021 run, he will be in Tampa Bay’s big-league bullpen sooner rather than later.