A Jackson man is behind bars at the Marion County Jail for allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine, suboxone strips, Xanax, synthetic marijuana and marijuana into the facility in a resealed chip bag.

Janario Jones, 33, has been charged with five counts of introduction or possession of contraband in a correctional facility, with each charge carrying a $15,000 bond, totaling $75,000.

Maj. Zack Guidroz said Jones is actually a former inmate of the Marion County Jail. Upon the initial search of Jones and his belongings on July 12, correctional officers discovered the drugs, according to Guidroz. Jones was attempting to hand the drugs off to another inmate inside the jail.

Guidroz said the matter remains under investigation.