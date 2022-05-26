A Columbia man faces 10 felony charges in Belle Chasse, La. after an attempted robbery went awry and led to a standoff with the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team.

Matthew Green, 37, of Columbia is being held at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center on a $147,500 bond on six charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, one charge of illegal discharge of a firearm, one charge of theft of a firearm, one charge of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count of attempted burglary of a business. He is also charged with simple criminal damage and resisting an officer.

According to a press release issued by the Plaquemines Parish Sherriff’s Office, “on the evening of June 8, 2022, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Deputies responded to the area of the Myrtle Grove Marina after receiving 911 calls requesting assistance due to someone shooting at them. Based on the evidence and testimony of multiple witnesses, the investigation revealed Green illegally entered a vehicle by force, removed a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of several individuals. After attempting to enter a locked business, Green fired additional rounds from the firearm at the locking mechanism of a door but was unable to gain entry into the business. As PPSO Deputies arrived on the scene, Green entered a vehicle and refused to exit. A brief stand-off ensued with Green as the PPSO Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team arrived on the scene and successfully apprehended Green.”

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jerry Turlich said they were fortunate nobody was injured in the incident.

“A quick response along with well executed tactics by all the deputies involved allowed us to avoid a potentially tragic outcome,” he said, according to the press release.