The Marion County Sheriff's Office was conducting a safety checkpoint on Sept. 16 in the area of Mississippi 35 North and Old Highway North when a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint, which led to arguably the largest drug bust in recent history.

The driver ignored deputies' orders to stop. He was finally pulled over a short distance from the checkpoint. The occupants were identified as Carlos Casiano, 37, of La Vergne, Tenn., Stephany Loggins, 34, of Nashville, Tenn. and a 16-month-old female.

Consent was given to search the vehicle, and 28 pounds of marijuana and 2 kilos of cocaine were found.

Casiano and Loggins have been charged with aggravated trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and child endangerment.

"To my knowledge, this is the largest drug seizure in Marion County during my entire law enforcement career," Sheriff Berkley Hall said. "I would like to commend my department on a job well done."