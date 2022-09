Photo by Beth Riles

Homecoming Eagles fly like superheroes



Wed,09/21/22-5:25PM , 189 Reads By BETH RILES

East Marion High School students soar into homecoming week wearing their superhero outfits Sept. 6. From left are Ashyia Crowther, Amarrii Rawls, Kamryn Graves, Aumni Dillon, Da'lynn Cook, Seth Seals, Aspen Dillon, Leah Ryals, Alexus Fells, Lanivea Rawls, Marlie Sanders, Serinity Johnson, Ashlyn Dillon and Ayden Edwards.

