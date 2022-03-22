Around 9 a.m. this morning, Citizens Bank on U.S. 98 in Columbia was robbed with an unidentified weapon involved.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said law enforcement is currently looking for a Hispanic male wearing a Denver Broncos baseball cap. The suspect fled the scene in an older white Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe traveling on U.S. 98 East.

The SUV used in the robbery was captured on security cameras.

Kelly said the bank followed its protocol, and no one was injured in the robbery.

The Columbia Police Department is handling the investigation.

The bank on U.S. 98 will remain closed for the remainder of the day. The main office on Main Street is open for business.

