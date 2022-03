Janell Lewis, 30, of Columbia made her initial appearance Thursday afternoon before Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell. Charged with felony neglect of a child, she received a $5,000 bond.

Lewis' charge stemmed from Tuesday night when Marion General Hospital contacted the Columbia Police Department because of an unresponsive child. The name and age of the child has not been released.

The autopsy on the child was done on Thursday morning.

The matter is still under investigation.