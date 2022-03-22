The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken over in the investigation of the Citizens Bank robbery this morning at the U.S. 98 branch in Columbia.

In addition to the FBI, Marion County Sherriff’s Officer, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit all assisted the Columbia Police Department in the investigation.

Latest information has law enforcements believing the suspect, who appeared to be a Hispanic male wearing a Denver Broncos baseball cap, fled the scene in an older white SUV going north on Lumberton Road towards Mississippi 13 North.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, please call Columbia Police Department at (601) 736-8052 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.