The Marion County Sheriff's Office investigated several burglaries that occurred July 9, 10 and 13 before zeroing in on a particular suspect who was arrested in Texas Tuesday evening.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office requested information on Jordan Montana Fillingame in the investigation. Fillingame was tracked down to Texas, where he was apprehended. His charges were unknown as of press time.

On July 14, an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Fillingame's mom, Judy Fillingame. While Jordan Fillingame was not present at the home, investigators found 10-12 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine as well as other evidentiary items. Judy was arrested and charged with controlled substance possession/sale/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute and accessory before or after the fact.

Jordan is believed to have worked at Challenger, but he was allegedly fired when he did not show up on the rig because he was out late stealing, according to MCSO Investigator Brad Anderson. Jordan did get his last check from the company, so deputies were checking banks here to see if he tried opening an account or cashing the check. Anderson said Jordan did steal some money, and they believe he used that money to put a down payment on a red 2012 car from a dealership in Hattiesburg. Anderson said it is believed Jordan was targeting people who worked from Challenger.

The description of the suspect in all burglaries was the same, which led investigators to Jordan. The suspect was reported as a black male who is bald with facial hair and stands between 6-foot and 6-foot-2 and weighs between 250 and 300 pounds. The suspect was wearing a Fargo style hat, a mask covering his face, no shirt, dark pants and boots. A fargo hat is a warm one that has ear flaps in the style made famous by the movie “Fargo.”

The July 9-10 burglaries occurred in the Morgantown and White Bluff communities. The first one on July 13 occurred on Stringer Road in the Improve community. The suspect fled when the homeowner activated an alarm. The second burglary that day occurred on

Bethel Church Road. The residence was burglarized after the suspect broke

into the home, made contact with the victims and left.

No residents were harmed in these incidents.

No further information regarding Jordan’s arrest was available as of press time. The Columbian-Progress will continue to provide updates online.