Michael Shane Garrett appeared before Municipal Court Judge Donovan McComb Monday and had his bond revoked. Garrett was originally released on a $12,000 bond, but after new discoveries were presented, McComb revoked Garrett's bond, and Garrett was rearrested on Saturday.

Garrett is charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance that include being in possession of 1.17 grams of cocaine and 6.18 grams of methamphetamine at Magnolia Inn on Sept. 15. He is also charged with a misdemeanor charge of procurement of prostitution.

McComb explained the charges to Garrett and told him that the felony charges would be dealt with first so that no evidence given on the misdemeanor charge can be used in the felony cases. McComb set Garrett's preliminary hearing on the felonies for Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Marion County Justice Court, and he scheduled the hearing on the misdemeanor charge for Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m. in Municipal Court.

When McComb asked for Garrett's address, he replied that he really does not have one right now. Garrett said he had been staying at Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services Pine Grove and it was helping, but he left because he was desperate to see his kids as he believed his wife was taking them out of state. Garrett said he would have to get an apartment to have a permanent address and would return to Pine Grove if released and then seek rehab.

Columbia Police Department Detective Michael Turner testified that many people associated with Garrett have reported that Garrett has a large amount of firearms and had expressed suicidal ideas as well as intentions to leave the state. Turner said he believes Garrett is a flight risk. McComb agreed and continued with no bond for Garrett at this time.

"I'm determined to face this. That's the only way I can make it right with my kids," Garrett said.

The investigation of Garrett is still ongoing, but no new charges have been filed at this time. The investigators do not believe at this time that Garrett's actions had any connection to the charity, Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis, for which he was the director. However, authorities are continuing to investigate all areas to be sure that no children anywhere have been harmed by Garrett.

At a press conference following the court appearance, Turner said investigators put out decoy ads to lure in people seeking out prostitution in efforts to stop human trafficking.

CPD Chief Michael Kelly said he often hears people saying the department is bringing people into the community by having these decoys out.

"They are coming into the community already. If we take away the demand, then the need for the supply is shut down," Kelly said.