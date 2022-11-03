The Marion County Sheriff's Office seized $13,100 in cash, more than 3 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of methamphetamine, 394 grams of fentanyl, 3.1 grams of cocaine, ecstasy pills, THC edibles, scales and bagging materials on Nov. 3 when they executed a search warrant at 99 Arthur B. Johnson Lane.

A warrant has been issued for Devree Devonte Allen, 35, of Columbia for aggravated trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and felony possession of a controlled substance. Allen is currently in the Washington Parish Jail on other charges and will be extradited to Marion County.