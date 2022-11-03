Joe Bracey, candidate for the Marion County School Board, submitted answers to the following questions.

Q: Tell us about yourself and your background.

I am a 1982 graduate of West Marion High School. I have been a lifelong resident of Marion County. I have been married to Wendy Rowley Bracey for 36 years. I am a strong believer in the Christian faith and an active member of Woodlawn Church, where I serve on the Board of Directors and also serve on the Board of Trustees for Woodlawn Preparatory School.

I have been a business owner, a farmer and have worked in various management roles throughout my career and continue to do so with Yak Mat, LLC.

I enjoy the blessings of God, the rewards of hard work and the benefits of a great education from the Marion County School District.

Q: Why did you decide to run for the school board District 1 seat?

During the bond issue, I saw how important it is to have conservative voices and fiscal responsibility on our board. Our superintendent of education and all of the board members were unified in their efforts to borrow and spend millions of dollars during a severe economic downturn that would have placed an additional financial burden on the taxpayers of the district. It was at this time that I decided that if no other conservative candidate would run for this position that I would.

Q: How can you be a benefit to the Marion County School District?

By remaining honest, transparent and open to the parents, staff, students and citizens of the Marion County School District and listen to the opinions and ideas of each to make informed and correct decisions.

Q: Why are you the best candidate to represent the Marion County School District?

I realize that currently there is an unrecognized stakeholder by the current administration, which is the taxpayer. We always hear about the children, teachers, support personnel and administrators, but we must never forget that we should consider the costs to the taxpayers in all of our decisions and determine the costs/rewards for all of the stakeholders.

Q: What makes you think you can win this seat?

I believe that there are many parents, taxpayers, teachers and other Marion County school personnel in District 1 that are concerned with the direction that our district is going and will vote for change. Also, I believe that the majority of the voters in District 1 believe that the MCSD needs to utilize our tax dollars in an efficient manner just as each of us must do with our own family budget.

Q: What do you feel are the biggest needs of the students in the Marion County School District?

A safe, welcoming and distraction free learning environment that creates a desire within the students to learn and be challenged to excel.

We must retain highly qualified teachers and make sure that any new teachers that are hired understand that our children deserve the absolute best educational experience available. These teachers should set a great example in their conduct, lifestyle and character that the students, parents and community will be proud of.

We only have a few short years to impact each and every student, and we must make sure that the education they receive will prepare them for their future, whether it is going into the workforce, vocational school or college.

Q: What improvements would you like to see made for the Marion County students?

Continue to teach our students so they are well prepared to do well in their classes at their schools and increase in their state test scores so our schools’ accountability rankings continue to move toward the A mark. Also, I would like to see strong programs that will continue to help students increase their ACT scores. This will increase scholarship opportunities for our students.

Incremental upgrades to our facilities should be considered when the district could afford to do so without the risks of depleting all of our funds or increasing the taxes on the citizens. Maintenance should be a continual plan so that our students can attend clean and well-maintained facilities.

Athletics and other curricular activities help to develop character and benefit many students, but a great academic education benefits all students.

Q: What do you see as the future of the Marion County School District? What is your vision and what are your goals moving forward?

The future of the district is bright. I believe that we must strive to create an environment in our schools that is conducive to our students' educational needs and be willing to make adjustments that will be a benefit to their learning experience.

I believe that we should focus on an exemplary K-12 education so that all of our students can succeed in life.

Q: What is your political affiliation and does that affect your stance on school district issues?

I am a conservative republican. It will absolutely affect my stance on school district issues. I will always vote in favor of doing what is right according to the values that guide me.

Q: There has been a lot of talk about the district's budget over the last few months. What do you feel is the state of the budget this year? What should be done differently in the future?

The district has asked for additional funds and the board of supervisors did approve a slight increase. The budget for this year seems to be very tight due to increased spending by the board. It is also my understanding that insurance costs have risen, and we also know that the costs of fuel has taken a big “bite” out of the budget.

In the future, the Marion County Board of Supervisors and the Marion County Board of Education should meet and work through the budgets together to help alleviate any misunderstandings and misinformation.

Q: What else would you like voters to know about you before the election on Tuesday?

I will do my very best to make decisions that will improve our schools for our students and personnel and will always understand that the decisions made must be a balance between the taxpayers and the school district.

As you know, the political narrative is always to give school districts whatever they want or otherwise you are against public education or you don’t care for the children. This could not be any further from the truth. The district must supply what the students need to learn, but we may not be able to give everything they want.

If the voters in District 1 choose me, I pledge to remain honest, transparent and open to the parents, staff, students and citizens of the Marion County School District and will listen to the opinions and ideas of each to make informed and correct decisions.