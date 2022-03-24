The Columbia Police Department is currently searching for Jamareus Lajaques Lewis, 25, of Foxworth in connection to a drive-by shooting that took place March 23 at the intersection of Broad Street and Eagle Day Avenue. Nobody was physically hurt in the incident.

The U.S. Marshals are assisting the police department with Lewis’ apprehension, but Police Chief Michael Kelly said these things can take time. The victim was able to identify Lewis because he is someone she knows, and Kelly added that eyewitnesses confirmed the ID as well as his vehicle.

“We knew who he was. We had the warrants for his arrest that day. He’s just been on the run,” he said. “He may not be in the state, who knows.”

If spotted, Kelly said for people to call law enforcement immediately because he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

“This guy, I don’t know what he’s capable of. If you see him, don’t approach him,” he said.

The shooting happened near Trustmark Bank and Columbia-Marion County Public Library, with the shots being fired from the side of the bank towards the library.

“It was incredibly dangerous. There were people outside the bank, there were people outside the library, there were people at the playground walking on the track and a car load of kids,” Kelly said.

Investigators confirmed at least two shots were fired, with one hitting the vehicle and the second piercing the front driver-side tire, and there may have been a third shot that did not hit the vehicle. Kelly commended his officers for taking the tire off and finding one of the projectiles inside the tire.

“It’s going to be a pretty open-and-shut case,” Kelly added. “We just need to get our hands on him and bring him back to the city.”

At this time, investigators are unsure if Lewis sought the victim out or the encounter was spur of the moment.

“We are actively looking for this subject, and he has four active warrants in connection to that shooting,” Kelly added. “We got him — it’s just a matter of time.”

Lewis has three warrants for aggravated domestic violence and one warrant for shooting into a vehicle. He was previously convicted of two counts of failure to appear.