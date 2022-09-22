Jeremy Stringer was sentenced on Friday to 25 years with 20 to serve for aggravated DUI that caused the death of Mia Trujillo. The sentence was handed down by Fifteenth Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell. Stringer, 36, of Foxworth had entered a guilty plea on Sept. 12. The sentence required was no less than five years and no more than 25.

After the sentencing, Trujillo’s mother, Tabitha Taylor, said she feels like justice was served with Stringer’s sentence and that now Trujillo’s family and friends can focus solely on what matters most.

"Now, it's all about Mia. We don't have to deal with the court or this part anymore,” she said. “We can start building Mia's legacy now and celebrating her. It's not about this court anymore. It's not about his sentencing anymore. I'm just glad she got justice, and I pray for (Stringer) and his family. I have, in my heart, forgiven him.”

Family and friends of Mia Trujillo take up a large section of the courtroom Friday at the sentencing of Jeremy Stringer for aggravated DUI that resulted in her death.

Harrell said before sentencing that he had read more than 50 letters, and they were very expressive, and he appreciated them. There were 33 letters and many photographs on behalf of the victim and 17 letters for the defendant. He also read the presentencing investigation report, which was lengthy, and multiple police reports from all of the officers.

Harrell recessed court while he had all of the family and friends come into his chambers to speak on the record on behalf of Trujillo. The judge spoke with about 10 people in chambers for approximately 35 minutes. Then he brought in the friends and family on behalf of Stringer. Nine people spoke for about 30 minutes in chambers.

Harrell exited his chambers at 9:55 a.m. and called Stringer before the court.

"The court has done all it knows to do to thoroughly familiarize itself with the situation. It is a tragic matter," he said. "The court had a lengthy conference with family members of the victim and friends and listened attentively and sensitively as I knew how to what they had to say. The court has also attempted to familiarize itself with Mr. Stringer's history and the incident. The court also conferred with family members on behalf of Mr. Stringer and attempted to listen as tentatively as it knew how to each of them."

Harrell gave Stringer a chance to say anything if he wished to do so.

"I don't know if words from me will ever be enough. I am sorry for my part in this tragedy and for my behavior that day. I really am. I am sorry," Stringer said, facing the family.

Harrell said he believed Stringer was remorseful, but there are consequences for our actions, good or bad.

"These are very difficult matters as I have already stated. I do want to maintain emotions as well as possible. I realize emotions are high, but this is a courtroom where order is required. After much review and careful and prayerful deliberation, the court will impose on you, Jeremy, a sentence of 25 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. I will require that you serve 20 of them with the balance on post release," Harrell said.

Harrell also imposed a $5,000 fine, $5,000 public defender fee and all court costs.

Harrell had Stringer and his family leave the court first with a five-minute wait time for the victim's supporters before Stringer was escorted out by MDOC personnel.