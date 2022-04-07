The Marion County Sheriff's Office landed even more arrests in the final days of the 420 Blitz. They made 21 to be exact, and they were looking for five more suspects as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Saturday, they served two residential search warrants and many arrest warrants for sale of controlled substances in 420 Blitz saturation details throughout the county.

The first residential search warrant was served at 905 Pope Street in Columbia. Misdemeanor narcotics paraphernalia and a firearm were seized. Dameon Alexander, 26, of Columbia was still at large as of Monday afternoon. He is wanted for sale of a controlled substance within ,1500 feet of a church.

The second residential search warrant was served at 164 C&S Road, Kokomo. The search yielded various controlled substances, scales, bagging materials, firearms and currency.

Barbara Lynn Beal, 65, was arrested and charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Bill E. Holman, 71, was also arrested there and was charged with sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

Also arrested this weekend were:

Ketarius Cotton, Foxworth, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 ft. of a church;

Jared Christian Harris, 19, Foxworth, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 ft. of a school or daycare and conspiracy to sell or transfer controlled substance;

Justin Garner, Kokomo, two counts of sale of a controlled substance;

Jamal Cordell Smith, 20, Sandy Hook, sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy to sell or transfer controlled substance;

Amanda Lynn Smith, 39, Foxworth, two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 ft. of a church;

Lloyd Don Chandler, 61, Columbia, felony possession of methamphetamine;

Michael Lloyd Chandler, 30, Columbia, failure to appear warrant;

Sue Anne Chandler, 55, Columbia, contempt warrant;

Hannah Jannine Waller, 29, Columbia, Columbia Police Department for embezzlement;

Joshua Andrew McCovery, 34, Gulfport, DUI, misdemeanor possession and possession of paraphernalia;

Mary Beth Fortenberry, 37, Kokomo, misdemeanor possession, possession of paraphernalia and two contempt warrants;

Corey Steven Brown, 53, Sumrall, DUI other substance;

Pamela Ann Willis, 42, felony fleeing, DUI and contempt warrant;

Janeesha Nicole Booth, 37, Bassfield, DUI, child endangerment and misdemeanor possession;

Malcolm Javaria Kinney, 30, Bassfield, DUI, child endangerment and misdemeanor possession;

Christopher Cole Traylor, 28, Angie, DUI, providing false information to law enforcement and was wanted in Forrest County, Lamar County, St. Tammany Parish and Washington Parish;

Willie Ray Ford, 62, Foxworth, DUI and a contempt warrant;

Tywon Peters, Columbia, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 ft. of a church or school;

Jaylin Green, conspiracy to sale or transfer a controlled substance.

The following individuals are wanted by the MCSO:

Dravius Johnson, two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 ft. of a church or school;

Cameron Warrick, two counts of sale of a controlled substance;

Stephen Blake Crawley, two counts of sale of a controlled substance;

Kevin Richards, two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 ft. of a church or school;

Zikeeja Weary, sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 ft. of a church or school.

Capt. Pete Williams said he expects most of these to turn themselves in, but the others will be turned over to the United States Marshalls to be located.

Most of these arrests have come from open, ongoing investigations, crime stoppers or anonymous tips, from information from other arrests and covert ops with videos or recordings.

Williams said they are able to utilize more people during the 420 roundup. They had more officers on the road and had assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency.

"It's good to get these people off of the streets," Williams said.

Williams reported there were seven overdoses just in February in the county alone, with five deaths. In January there were four with three deaths. He reported an increase in heroin and pressed pills, which both are found containing fentanyl. He said the pills are made to look identical to the real medicine like oxycodone or xanax. He reported that most marijuana arrests lately have been due to reports of it being laced. He reminds everyone that even a small dose of fentanyl can kill.

"The MCSO stance on narcotics sale or possession in Marion County is and will continue to be zero tolerance," Williams said. "If you are partaking in these illegal activities, your ticket is gonna get punched."