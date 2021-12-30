A McLain woman remains behind bars after alleging attempting to cash a stolen check on Dec. 22. Tiffany Hillman, 33, is in jail with a $40,000 total bond for the charges of false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a crime, which is a felony charge.

Chief Deputy Jamie Singley said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a report of possible stolen checks, and a deputy was sent to one of the local First Southern Bank branches to look into the matter. While the deputy was there, Hillman came into the branch and attempted to cash one of the stolen checks and was arrested on the spot.