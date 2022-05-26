Keith Charles Sandidge, 54, of Columbia, who remains behind bars for allegedly killing his sister, firing at police officers and instigating an 11-hour standoff with law enforcement, appeared before Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell June 9 for his preliminary hearing, which produced new details in the case.

Sandidge is currently charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, seven counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, four counts of shooting at a motor vehicle and shooting into a dwelling.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is pursuing a murder charge for Sandidge shooting and killing Sherralann Longmire, 61, in the incident that started during the evening of May 20 and lasted until the early morning hours of May 21. The MBI plans to take that charge before a grand jury. Sandidge was living with Longmire at her home on Mary Street.

Rowell ruled during the preliminary hearing that there is sufficient evidence to keep Sandidge in jail with no bond until it is brought before a grand jury.

Columbia Police Det. Micheal Turner said during the hearing that Sandidge fired at least 50 shots with a pistol, and there were 29 bullet holes in the vehicle Longmire’s body was found in.

An off-duty officer from another county, who lives near Mary Street, heard gunfire on the evening of May 20, hurried to the home and exchanged gunfire with Sandidge, who began firing at the officer as he arrived, according to Turner’s testimony. Then local law enforcement arrived, which sparked further gunfire.

Sandidge was found after 11 hours hiding in a “spider hole” underneath the stairwell of Longmire’s house, where he was apprehended. Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said May 24 following Sandidge’s initial appearance that it was the family who informed law enforcement of the hiding spot, and U.S. Marshals used a robot with a camera to locate him.