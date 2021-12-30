A Sunday morning disagreement has left one man dead and another man with minor injuries. Chadrick Daniels, 26, of Columbia was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshots.

Marion County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to 83 Arthur B. Johnson Drive for a possible shooting. At the scene, they found Daniels unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel attempted to revive him but were not successful, according to a press release issued on Monday by Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall.

Meanwhile, at an area hospital, Marion County Sheriff's investigators were notified of an individual who appeared to have been involved in a shooting, suffering from minor injuries. Investigators made contact with Anthony Poole Jr., 26, of Memphis, who sustained injuries during the shooting.

Chief Deputy Jamie Singley said no charges have been filed, and the matter is still under investigation. If anyone has any further information, he asks that they call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (601) 736-5051.

The Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit assisted the MCSO in processing the crime

scene.