On Sept. 27 at noon, a shooting took place at Burkett's Corner Store on Mississippi 13 North, with two vehicles and a gas pump being hit in the exchange of gunfire. Phillip Matthew Conerly, 21, of Columbia was arrested by the Columbia Police Department about an hour later in connection to the incident and charged with discharging a firearm in the city.

The CPD is still looking for the occupants of a dark-colored Kia that fled the scene after shots were fired.

CPD Chief Michael Kelly said it is believed that all three shootings that have happened in the same area in the past two months are related. The other two shootings were on Nathan Street and at the railroad tracks on Evergreen Street. -

