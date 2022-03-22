The jury trial of Christopher Derrick Hobgood has been set for June 7 in the Marion County Courthouse with Judge Anthony Mozingo presiding.

Hobgood is charged with second-degree murder in the death of James Thurmond Hall, Jr. on April 25, 2021.

The original charge was aggravated assault after Hobgood was accused of striking Hall in the head with his fists and a firearm after a card game at 57 Wesley Rd. on April 23. The charge was upgraded when Hall passed away from injuries he allegedly sustained that night.

At the preliminary hearing, the only witness to testify, Marion County Sheriff Investigator, Glenn Lowery, told the court that witnesses stated Hobgood and Hall got into a war of words, and Hall pulled out a pistol. Witnesses said that Hall relaxed and put the pistol in his lap, then Hobgood walked behind Hall and hit him in the head. After a struggle, Hobgood got possession of the gun and hit Hall with it in the head as well as using his fists, according to Lowery.

Hall then went home on his own stating he was ok to drive, but Lowery said witnesses were concerned that Hall had severe head injuries. Hall's wife called an ambulance around 3 a.m. Sunday morning after he was unresponsive.

The charge is usually second-degree murder when the murder is not premeditated, but the accused could clearly ascertain that their actions could lead to death. According to Penal Code 97-3-21, a conviction carries a life sentence if fixed by the jury during a separate sentencing proceeding. If the jury fails to agree on life imprisonment, the court then decides on a sentence between 20 and 40 years in prison.

Shirley Baldwin is the primary attorney for Hobgood, with Michael T. Kuykendall as backup counsel.