When a person has to go to somewhere other than home for care, it can be difficult for all involved. It is hard on that person as well as family and friends.

At The Myrtles Nursing Center, family members can visit anytime, day or night. Administrator Monica Toney includes 2 a.m. in that if that is what is needed. She believes residents need to feel at home and family needs to have access at any time.

The Myrtles has been in business for 43 years in Columbia. It started as a 60-bed unit and now is certified for 98 beds.

Susan Montgomery has worked at The Myrtles for 43 years. She is currently the infection prevention and staff development coordinator. She has previously served as Director of Nursing and as a nurse. She calls herself a "jack of all trades" and can answer any questions a person could have about the history of the business.

It is a health care community offering individuals a place to recover and/or reside, depending on their specific needs. All care is individualized. Every resident has different needs, and those needs are treated in a holistic, loving and caring manner by staff.

It provides skilled nursing services for those who need short-term care after a surgery or hospital stay so they can have a speedy recovery and get back home and into their old life.

For those who have had joint replacement surgery or a medical event such as a heart attack or stroke, the rehabilitation therapies increase mobility, strength and ability to function.

For those individuals who have reached a point where they need regular monitoring, it also provides long-term care in the most homelike environment possible with plenty of activities to help nurture the body, mind and spirit.

The Myrtles offers common areas for family time, a state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym, a large garden area, private and semiprivate rooms, transportation to medical appointments, religious services, a beauty salon and a barber shop, cable and WiFi access as well as computers. It also offers speech therapy, lab and x-ray services, resident and family councils, hospice care and home health referrals and a social services specialist.

The staff has longevity and are from the community, for the most part.

The medical director is Dr. Charles Griffith, MD. He is a family medicine doctor in Hattiesburg and is affiliated with many hospitals including Marion General. His specialties include family medicine, hospice and palliative medicine. He shows great kindness and concern for all patients and is always accessible to them and their families for any concerns they may have even giving them his email as a contact method.

The Myrtles Administrator, Monica Toney, has only been in the position since November 22 but is very active in the day to day operations of the facility. Toney has been in long term care for over 35 years. She began as a Certified Nursing Assistant early in her career and has moved all the way up to administrator. She is former military, having been in the army.

"I have a passion for this business, for the residents and for their families as well," Toney said. "We have a great team in place to keep it running at its best. We have had to adapt to each other."

Toney hopes to have more community outreach, and her staff appears to be responding wholeheartedly.

Residents are involved in arts and crafts, games, social activities and groups.

Their plans include forming a family council, having a day to honor the Columbia High School football team with a parade, going to events and activities as venders and participants, being involved in Catchy Fridays and the Marion County Development Partnership.

Staff is in the process of creating an Angel Room for the family members of residents who are in hospice, so the family can stay, have access to food without leaving and be supported. The Myrtles will work with the different hospice companies to facilitate this.

The library is being converted into a Zen Room for rest and relaxation.

Volunteers, church groups and school groups are welcome when social distancing guidelines allow. They are about to start yoga classes, and Miss Grand Mississippi Jessica Fields is now coming in to read to residents each week.

"We provide care as a whole individually," the Director of Nursing Gwen Expose said. "We provide RNs, LPNs, CNAs and temporary nursing assistants. We give medications and care for them as a whole, mentally and physically."

"This is not a place to go and die. It's their home. They should be able to enjoy life and have fun," Cathy Morgan said. "If you can make one person smile in a day, you have done your job."

Morgan is in a transition phase at The Myrtles as it is obvious that her heart is truly in the activities area of the job.

The Myrtles has a staff of about 70, and it is currently seeking to hire more staff especially RNs, LPNs and CNAs. They offer great benefits, competitive pay and a 401K. Toney added that retirees can come in and work part time for pay without it affecting their retirement or other benefits.

According to staff, The Myrtles is now getting younger people and they are having to changes their activities for the differing needs of this group. Some residents are in their 30's while the oldest resident is 98. Younger people are being affected by diseases and accidents or strokes more, and their parents are not at an age where they can retire or there is not a parent at home who can care for them.

The city of Columbia declared July 19, 2019 The Myrtles Day, and the staff was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Justin McKenzie. That day was commemorated by a butterfly release and a memorial for residents who have been lost throughout the years. There was a big turnout for that and staff hopes to do that type of thing more often once the pandemic is over and it is safe to have more people in attendance.

Many families have wonderful things to say about The Myrtles.

"My mother spent a week in a swing bed at The Myrtles Nursing Home in Columbia. We absolutely fell in love with the caring, loving and nurturing men and women who took such good care of her," Laurie Dement said. "I was very happy with the occupational and physical therapy she received there. I would recommend the Myrtles Nursing Home for any of your loved ones."

The Myrtles is located at 1018 Alberta Avenue, Columbia. Interested parties can call and schedule a tour through social services at (601) 731-1745.