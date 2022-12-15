Jail Docket December 15

ardan Jermaurel Badon, 20, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, charged with false pretense x2.

Rhonda Virginia Butler, 47, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court; DUI- first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

William Gage Conerly, 26, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic abuse violation.

Mary Kimberly Creel, 51, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with shoplifting-less than $250.

Paul A. Dexter, 43, Angie, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of a controlled substance while in possession of firearm; GJI-Possession of a weapon by a felon.

Keith Dexter Downs, 51, McComb, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault; tampering with physical evidence.

Kyla Brewton Fortenberry, 36, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant.

Damion Foster, 27, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with armed robbery; possession of a stolen firearm.

Jeremy A. Graham, 18, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with rape, statutory; sexual intercourse of a child under at least 14 but under 16.

Jacob Riley Harrell, 25, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Earnest Aaron Hartfield, 40, Purvis, arrested by CPD, charged with burglary of a building other than a dwelling, breaking and entering.

Kyle Breithaupt Hartfield, 36, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI- first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Mary Genice Henderson, 40, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Tina Marie Hunter, 54, Camden, Ark., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI- first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Ledemus Traceshun King, 32, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI- first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Damion Keith Majors, 51, Biloxi, arrested by MCSO, charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer; disorderly conduct: failure to comply with the command of law enforcement.

Beverly Lea Nance, 45, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI- first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; driving while license suspended; no proof of liability insurance.

Breonia Diashun Norris, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI- first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; DUI-child endangerment.

Alexander Phillips, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with trespassing willful; petit larceny.

Tony Andrew Pugh, 45, Gulfport, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI- first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession of a firearm at the crime/arrest.

Jamie Mistabo Smith, 47, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI: first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Marlie Deloren Smith, 20, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with careless driving.

Tyler A. Steward, 24, Kentwood, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI- first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tommy Ray Thompson, 43, Pascagoula, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family, in dwelling or house; disorderly conduct: failure to comply with command of law enforcement.

Frederick Turlich III, 52, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram - less 2 grams); DUI- first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Pinero Lacher Yulien, 41, Coral Gables, Fla., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams).

