Jail Docket December 3

Timothy Javier Alexander, 54, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no driver's license.

Devree Devonte Allen, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated trafficking; aggravated trafficking-meth; possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute x2.

Jardan Jermaurel Badon, 20, Meridian, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Doris Cuevas Blache, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Shion Bolton, 44, Beaumont, arrested by MCSO, charged with public drunkenness.

Gregory Dewayne Brister, 26, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

David Michael Donohue, 50, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance possession of a schedule I-II drug (.1 gram- less 2 grams); controlled substance- paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

Eric Duane Durr, 42, Oakvale, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance possession of a schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance- paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance-possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams).

Levern Ezell, 44, Bogalusa, La., arrested by CPD, charged with DUI first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Alfred Willis Louge Jr., 32, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Justin Phillip Oquin, 36, Tylertown, DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; DUI-child endangerment.

L.C. Patton, 85, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with the command of law enforcement; trespass-going upon the enclosed land of another without their consent.

Jenni Lee Price, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI second offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; controlled substance: possession of a schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance- paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use.

Daniel Blake Prine, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2; domestic abuse violation.

Jason Daniel Prine, 45, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic abuse violation; contempt of court-no drivers license; contempt of court-no motor vehicle liability insurance first offense.

Russell Ray Roberts, 29, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with requirement of use of safety belt system by operator and passengers in a passenger motor vehicle-protection of children x2; disorderly conduct: failure to comply with the command of law enforcement.

Brittany N. Sears, 40, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbing the public peace-public place x2.

Justin Obrian Sims, 34, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of a schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram).

Russell James Thomas, 30, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of a schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance- paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Charles G. Thornhill, 58, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of a controlled substance; contempt of court x2.

Chad Venezia, 43, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply with the command of law enforcement; DUI first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly; malicious mischief- value >$1,000; resisting/obstructing arrest; aggravated assault on police or emergency personnel x3; malicious mischief-felony.

Joseph Sharp Wall, 40, Gonzales, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams).

Nacorya Michelle Waller, 29, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated assault.

