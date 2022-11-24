Marion Countians can score huge savings on a 26-week subscription to The Columbian-Progress this week, but they must act soon.

The newspaper’s one-day-only Black Friday deal on Nov. 25 offers 50% off the newsstand price. A 26-week subscription is just $13 for new subscribers who live in Marion County; that’s only 50 cents per issue for 26 editions chock full of local news, sports, deals and lifestyles.

Publisher Joshua Campbell said it’s the perfect time to get back into receiving the C-P in the mail every week or to start for the first time.

“This is a deal that doesn’t come around very often,” he said. “Readers should be prepared to take advantage of it while they can.”

Membership benefits include weekly home delivery right to your mailbox, complimentary access to columbianprogress.com and E-Editions.

There are four easy ways to sign up:

1. Call 736-2611 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 25.

2. Stop by our office at 318 Second St. during those same hours.

3. Mail payment to P.O. Box 1171, Columbia, MS 39429 on Friday. Letters must be postmarked on Nov. 25 to qualify for the sale.

4. Visit www.columbianprogress.com/cop-blackfridaydeal and follow the site’s prompts.