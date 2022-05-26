Jail Docket: June 23, 2022

Zion Bartlett, 22, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with malicious mischief-value <$1,000.

Elizabeth Beasley, 45, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court for failure to make restitution.

Taylor Nicole Branch, 24, Franklinton, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Onassie K. Bridges, 51, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer; warrant-contempt for speeding 80mph/55mph.

Ashley Nicole Brumfield, 31, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-failure to appear x2.

Shelby Bullock, 42, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Arnold Junior Burnside, 49, Jackson, arrested by CPD, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Dewayne Wesley Burnside, 38, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Amanda Nicole Carnegie, 44, Franklinton, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(d) under the influence of controlled substance.

James Allen Christie, 62, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance.

Karlos Markey East, 27, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Russell Wayne Forbes, 37, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Ashely Nicole Harris, 32, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house.

Ronesha Hines, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-credit card fraud.

Robert Darryl Jerkins, 56, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance.

Timothy Jamar Johnson, 41, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance.

Lawrence Lambert, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Jeffrey Paul McWhorter, 27, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tanisha Michelle Morgan, 44, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Christopher Cory Morris, 35, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance x2; GJI-tampering with evidence.

Deshune Roselvelt Washi Myers, 27, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Edward Charles Neal, 64, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with simple assault.

Jerry Wayne Neal, 61, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; malicious mischief.

Tiffany Leigh Powell, 32, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: interference with business, customers, invitees, etc.; public drunkenness.

Johnny Lee Prine, 59, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Robert Calvin Rawls, 58, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance

of family in dwelling or house.

Matthew Blake Rowley, 43, Petal, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Brittany Diane Russell, 36, Lumberton, arrested by CPD, charged with kidnapping; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Burnell Alexander Smith, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Richard Edward Spiers, 46, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Kyle Mason Stephens, 26, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-burglary of a dwelling/attempted burglary of dwelling.

Kiara Nichelle Thomas, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-no child restraint; contempt of court-speeding; controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jaylon Cierra Thompson, 19, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jack Lance Walker Jr., 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Aretha Woodson, 52, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

