Jail Docket: June 30, 2022

Jason Lee Addison, 25, Summit, arrested by MCSO, charged with NCIC-assault on pregnant person.

Milton George Alfred Jr., 62, Lake Worth, Fla., arrested by CPD, charged with disturbing public peace-public place; public drunkenness.

Christopher Scott Atkins, 39, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbing public peace-public place.

James Steven Brooks, 20, Monticello, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Dana Laroy Brown, 49, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with NCIC.

Phillip Cousins, 21, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with weapon, stolen: possession, sale, etc.-1st offense-stolen firearm.

Yvonne Nicole Grace, 41, Carson, arrested by CPD, charged with warrant-sale of stolen firearm.

Deandra Wydrea Griffin, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Tommy Dale Holmes, 59, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with assault, aggravated: use of deadly weapon.

Angela Jefferson, 51, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Kalobe Anthony Jerrell, 18, Franklinton, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Chandler Casey Kervin, 26, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Breanna Danielle McKenzie, 23, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-sale of controlled substance.

Christopher Dashun Parker, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm/child endangerment.

Rodriguez Montez Peters, 27, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Damarcus Jamal Powell, 27, Bogalusa, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Amber Dawn Raynes, 34, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance.

Burnell Alexander Smith, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly.

Belinda Renee Struss, 53, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

David Quitan Temples, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance; GJI-tampering with evidence.

John Charles Thompson, 47, Silver Creek, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Jack Lance Walker Jr., 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court.

Mikalah Dannielle Welcher, 31, Hattiesburg, arrested by Drug Court, charged with drug court violation.

