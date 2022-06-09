Anna Marie Bedwell Matheny

64, Utica

Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Anna Marie Bedwell Matheny, 64, of Utica, who died on Wednesday, June 22, in Jackson. Burial followed in the Bedwell Cemetery in Foxworth. Bro. Ronnie Morgan and Bro. Zachary Johnson officiated the services. Rita Slaton provided special music. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, June 25, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Obie Carroll Matheny; father, Jessie Bedwell; mother, Colie Mae McCain Bedwell; two brothers, Bradley Bedwell and Eddie Bedwell, and sister, Elizabeth Bedwell.

Survivors include her two sons, Allan Jones (Joni) of Foxworth and Robbie Matheny (Kimberly) of Dickson, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren, Bailey Jones (Breanna) of Columbia and Ethan Jones and Colby Jones, both of Foxworth, Abigail McCarson (Chad ) of Waverly, Tenn., and Hannah Matheny, Rachel Matheny, Elisha Matheny, Jeremiah Matheny, Joseph Matheny, Bilah Matheny, Rebecca Matheny, Hadassah Matheny and Mary Matheny, all of Dickson, Tenn.; great-grandchild, Slade Jones of Columbia; two brothers, Larry Bedwell (Terri) of Sumrall and Scott Bedwell (Linda) of Foxworth; sister, Tammy Harvey of Foxworth, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Chris Bedwell, Phillip Bedwell, Eli Bedwell, Eric Harvey, Jerry Collier, Donta Bell and Jerry McNeese. Honorary pallbearers were Casey Harvey, Jessie Harvey, Waylon Magee and Warren Magee.

