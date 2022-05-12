Jail Docket: June 9, 2022

Donald E. Alexander III, 41, Brookhaven, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Michael Alexander, 24, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-driving while license suspended; contempt of court-speeding.

Ronald Allen, 46, Moss Point, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Thomas E. Ashley, 33, Pass Christian, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Bobby Dolye Bass, 72, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Dominic Bass, 27, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with assault, simple.

Candice Day Baughman, 47, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with drunkenness or profanity in public place.

Felecia Blackwell, 48, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with murder, tampering with evidence-GJI; contempt of court; tampering with evidence.

Breanna W. Bolin, 31, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Jesse William Borders, 29, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Donovan Kyle Breeden, 33, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Dennis Elra Brister, 47, Brookhaven, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Samuel Reko Brister, 38, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance Schedule I-II; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Diane Bush, 47, LaPlace, La., arrested by CPD, charged with drunkenness or profanity in public place; disturbing public place-public place; resisting/obstructing arrest.

Sarah Carney, 41, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with shoplifting-warrant (CPD); DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; contempt of court.

John Wayne Cartier, 47, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement x2; resisting/obstructing arrest.

James Allen Christie, 62, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

David Earl Clawson, 44, Abita Springs, La., arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Carol Cousins, 50, Metairie, La., arrested by CPD, charged with shoplifting <$1,000.

Logan Diamond, 20, Vancleave, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tykevious Durr, 24, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with MCSO, charged with court order.

Deanna Renee Galvan, 50, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Myles Davon Gates, 31, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Wesley Matthew Glasscock, 40, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Jessica Maranda Hatfield, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Shamar Sanchez Herring, 19, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm; SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance.

Justin Warren Holmes, 33, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for driving while license suspended/DUI.

Patrick Michael Hurst, 58, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Billy Wayne Jackson, 54, Carson, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Gregory Jackson, 67, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

James L. Jackson, 41, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Autumn Jenkins, 45, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Tresa Lynn Jerkins, 55, Collins, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbing public peace-public place.

Brandon Aaron Johnson, 23, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Kelby Glenn Jordan, 24, New Augusta, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Justin Oneil Lowe, 34, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house.

Oliver Daniel Magee, 62, Kenner, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance.

Patrick Magee, 45, Mt. Olive, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Clyde Conrad Marshall, 43, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Wanda Martin, 51, Kokomo, arrested by CPD, charged with petit larceny.

Freddy Aurelio Mata Garcia, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Shawn McKenzie, 25, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; SEC. 63-3-601 vehicles to be driven on right half of roadway.

Damien McWhorter, 47, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with possession of controlled substance-warrant; resisting arrest/obstructing-warrant.

John Fleet Morris, 27, Collins, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Kenneth Gerrod Payton, 32, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-driver’s license suspended-warrant; contempt of court-DUI 1st-warrant.

Alvaro Perez, 42, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tiffany Pittman, 38, Foxworth, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.

Kristen Nicole Polk, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI-child endangerment x2; controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Johnny Lee Prine, 59, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Michael Allen Reed, 32, Clinton, Tenn., arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant-possession of controlled substance.

Richard L. Root Jr., 47, Chalmette, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with exploitation of vulnerable adult; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Tammy Sibley Saul, 59, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with shoplifting.

Ladarin Spivey, 36, Decatur, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Hershel Anthony Stogner, 35, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for careless driving; sexual battery-no consent.

Major Lee Taylor, 36, Slidell, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant-taking away of motor vehicle.

Jason Antonio Torres, 20, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Billy Shannon Townsend, 52, Seminary, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance.

Cody Randall Trigg, 27, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jonathan Eric Vince, 21, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(c)>.08 or .02 for under 21.

Trevor Jay Vince, 23, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer.

Derrick Denard Virgil, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated assault-warrant.

Donald Darrell Walk, 55, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-DUI felony.

Chas Brian Walker, 33, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Antwun Deandre White, 31, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

