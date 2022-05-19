Jail Docket: May 19, 2022

Timothy Drake Alford, 19, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Hunter Allen Ard, 21, Sulfur, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jermonte Marquis Barnes, 26, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Anthony Dustin Bolin, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); weapon possession by convicted felon.

Mariah Cheyenne Bolin, 28, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession of firearm at crime/arrest.

David Bryan Bonselaar, 53, Columbus, Ohio, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; disregard traffic device; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Ryken Ananda Brown, 21, Mendenhall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Christopher Michael Buckley, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; vehicle: reckless driving; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; disorderly conduct-failure to comply with officer; eluding law officer.

Stephon M. Bullock, 22, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-possession of marijuana.

Kenneth L. Carpenter, 61, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; public drunkenness.

James C. Carter, 38, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale of controlled substance.

Gregory L. Chandler, 64, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic abuse violation; simple assault.

Jamie Lynn Cox, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with failure to appear; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Trent Eugene Dozeman, 29, Kalamazoo, Mich., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Jarrod Martel Dyson, 37, McComb, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Harvey Garlotte, 37, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with vehicle tag: expired, swapped or none; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Brittany Gay, 33, Foxworth, arrested by Drug Court, charged with drug court violations.

Jonathan Michael Graff, 31, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(c)>.08 or .02 for under 21.

Sammie Kesha Harrell, 38, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with driving under the influence 1st.

Donald M. Herron, 37, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Cottia Yvette Hicks, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2.

Kendell Renard Hughes, 22, New Orleans, La., arrested by CPD, charged with shoplifting <$1,000; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Joseph Terrance Jefferson, 20, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

James Houston Jenkins, 48, Lumberton, arrested by Drug Court, charged with drug court violation-bench warrant.

Billy Don Johnson Sr., 62, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with hindering prosecution.

Billy Don Johnson Jr., 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with hindering prosecution.

Malaina Rose Johnson, 29, Kalamazoo, Mich., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

William R. Kean, 60, Baton Rouge, La., arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Brandy Lynn Kendrick, 40, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with indecent exposure; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement; disturbance of family in dwelling or house.

Felicia Alford Kendricks, 53, Columbia, arrested by Drug Court, charged with drug court violation.

Douglas Calvin Lewis, 62, Prentiss, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Waylon Dewayne Lewis, 34, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with exploitation of a child.

Jonas Dwayne Mark, 41, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Darius McSwain, 26, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Vince Moore, 41, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with molesting touching child for lustful purpose.

Denham Wade Nicholson, 21, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with disturbing public peace-public place.

Andrae Derrell Pace, 37, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with possession of controlled substance x2.

Zynae Breanna Pack, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with warrant FTA (city); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Okoye Leric Ratliff, 30, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Thomas Drew Rayburn, 37, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with burglary of building other than dell B/E.

Jeremy Dalton Reid, 20, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.

Terry Wayne Riley, 48, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with felony possession of controlled substance; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: trafficking; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; possession of firearm by felon; felony eluding law officer-driving recklessly.

Jakaji Amoria Rivers, 21, Mendenhall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Zachary Ryan Robertson, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Jeffery W. Rogers, 43, Portage, Mich., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

David Lamar Smith, 44, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Dylan Thornton, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for no driver’s license; controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Caitlin Marie Wagner, 26, Houma, La., arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Kellie Brown Wempren, 36, Bogalusa, La., arrested by CPD, charged with warrant felony possession of controlled substance.

Jamal Demon Whalum, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); simple assault/domestic violence; tampering with physical evidence.

Natasha Diane Williamson, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with probation violation.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.

loading