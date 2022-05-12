Load articles
Jail Docket: May 12, 2022
- Mackey Martel Adams, 30, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Corey K. Alexander, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.
- Donald E. Alexander III, 41, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Anthony Alford Sr., 49, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance.
- James Owen Anderson, 27, Sumrall, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.
- Kindle Earl Beach, 55, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.
- Bradley Clayton Bedwell, 38, Carriere, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-possession of paraphernalia; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Gloria Jean Belk, 67, Kingsland, Ga., arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.
- Claude Darnell Bonds, 46, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Tristan James Boudreau, 23, Bangor, Mass., arrested by CPD, charged with false pretenses: procure thing of value fraudulent representation >$500; resisting/obstructing arrest.
- Randy Javon Boyd, 61, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with exploitation of child.
- Jadeen Travion Brown, 22, Prentiss, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: interference with business, customers, invitees, etc.; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.
- Jared Matthias Burkhamer, 20, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.
- Anthony Marquez Carr, 28, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with vehicle tag: expired, swapped or none; DUI 1st offense-(1)(c)>.08 or .02 for under 21; no proof of liability insurance.
- Chartine Susan Cartier, 40, Franklinton, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-no insurance; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; tampering with physical evidence.
- Wendy Ann Cartier, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; DUI-child endangerment.
- Kaylin D. Crump, 27, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Cashonia Deshae Daniel, 19, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Robin Shealisa Davis, 37, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, bond revoked.
- Charles Brian Dial, 49, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.
- David A. Flournoy, 57, LaPlace, La., arrested by MCSO, bond revoked.
- Jadarrius Kejuan Gardner, 21, Mendenhall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Joshua Dean Gates, 43, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; obstructing public streets, etc.-willful obstruction of use by impeding traffic.
- Joseph Conner Hall, 18, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Emmit Lee Harper, 39, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).
- Ryan A. Harrell, 34, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for possession of marijuana; failure to appear; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.
- Jeffrey Michael Harris, 40, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house.
- Dorothy Ann Hazelrigg, 34, Laurel, arrested by CPD, charged with tampering with physical evidence.
- Wilda Faye Henderson, 54, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with aggravated assault.
- Debra Ione Hibley, 32, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.
- Princess Paris Hogan, 29, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
- Benjamin Lewis Holmes, 65, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with contempt of court; trespassing; shoplifting-less than $250.
- Britney Sydale Hudson, 35, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant; bench warrant-conspiracy to sale controlled substance; bench warrant-sale 1500 feet church; bench warrant-sale within 1500 feet church.
- Briana Jai Hull, 20, Bassfield, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Kadious Jacob, 54, Jackson, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Autumn Jenkins, 45, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.
- Camron Jones, 18, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams); controlled substance: enhanced penalty: possession firearm at crime/arrest; receiving stolen property-value >$1,000; weapon, stolen: possession, sale, etc.-1st offense-stolen firearm.
- Tyler Shane Jones, 25, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with NCIC hit for McComb.
- Chandler Casey Kervin, 26, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Kevin Alexander Korndorffer, 21, Petal, arrested by MCSO, charged with exploitation of a child.
- Kendrick Aston Latiker, 26, Kosciusko, arrested by MCSO, bond revoked.
- Mark Louge, 41, Columbia, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.
- Jerry L. Mark, 67, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear x2.
- George McCraw, 38, Carthage, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.
- Myron D. McLendon, 36, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-driving with suspended license; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance.
- Autumn Fay Melcher, 29, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Antoine Shaquille Mitchell, 29, New Orleans, La., arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.
- Maurice Julius Montgomery, 42, Lowell, Ind., arrested by CPD, charged with exploitation of child.
- Robert Reed Montgomery, 39, San Antonio, Texas, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Monica Lynn Mullins, 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2.
- Kristy Penton Nash, 43, Purvis, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Maquinta Marshay Newsom, 29, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI-child endangerment; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Travis Harold Overstreet, 33, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI; contempt of court-no license citation; GJI-possession of controlled substance with a firearm; possession of a controlled substance-simple possession; unlawful possession-fish in a live well; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; malicious mischief.
- Johnny Oxner Jr., 40, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Jamie Carl Payne, 19, Mt. Olive, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); weapon, stolen: possession, sale, etc.-1st offense-stolen firearm.
- Freddie Peak, 62, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with trespassing.
- Austin Tracy Pittman, 53, Foxworth, arrested by MDOC, charged with probation violation.
- Cory Andrew Powell, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbing public peace-public place; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.
- Wendy Michelle Reid, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.
- Justin Robert Robbins, 34, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- John Wayne Schrader, 40, Petal, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Aneesha Chantay Stanton, 23, Jayess, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Howard Jabez Stephens, 40, San Antonio, Texas, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).
- Molly Nicole Stringer, 26, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear; domestic violence-simple assault.
- Kentral Thomas, 31, Jackson, arrested by CPD, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; maximum speed limits on state, interstate and controlled access highways.
- Joseph Nathan Varnado, 40, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 2nd offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Hillard Gordon Warren, 48, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.
- Linda M. Warren, 30, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.
- John Richard Webster, 60, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense- (1)(a) under the influence of liquor.
- Trevell Martez Whiteside, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-simple possession of prescription drugs; controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.
- Tyrone Williams, 40, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.
- Rex Allen Woodward, 36, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.
- Rickey George Young, 23, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; careless driving; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; providing false information to a law enforcement
- officer.
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Did you enjoy this article?
Click
here
to view this author's last article or
here
to see all of their content.
loading
Swipe right to left for next article. Swipe left to right for previous article.