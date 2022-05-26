Jail Docket: May 26, 2022

Johnny Ray Arrington, 49, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with skimming of lottery proceeds.

Zack Carlton Brady, 25, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for petit larceny; GJI-possession of controlled substance.

Haley Nicole Broome, 27, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with malicious mischief-value <$1,000.

Frederick Wydell Cagins, 44, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Antrinice Levette Carter, 38, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with skimming of lottery proceeds.

Brenton Austin Conerly, 23, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-no insurance; controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 3rd offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Laken Cheyenne Cox, 33, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with simple assault.

Jessie Harris Day, 39, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court; bench warrant-DUI 4th.

Deanna Renee Galvan, 50, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for no motor vehicle liability insurance-1st offense; possession of controlled substance.

Harvey Floyd Garlotte, 37, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams).

Misty Dawn Garlotte, 38, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; careless driving.

Preston David Garner, 38, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with disturbance of family in dwelling or house; disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Jada Dana Gates, 18, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Gage Guidry, 23, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Emmit Lee Harper, 39, Fernwood, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Fernando Antonio Harvey, 42, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court x2.

Sandoria Lasha Henderson, 32, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Shannon Gene Hibley, 40, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-no license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Tresa Wooten Jerkins, 55, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with sale of controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church.

Jason Allen Johnson Jr., 27, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI 1st.

Malaina Rose Johnson, 29, Kalamazoo, Mich., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Bobby Earl Keithley, 51, Greenwood, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Crystal Marie Lane, 35, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with willful trespassing; shoplifting-2nd offense.

Zachary Craig Lane, 37, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with willful trespassing; shoplifting-2nd offense.

Jessica Marie Tassin Ledet, 25, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Alfred Willis Louge Jr., 31, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Eric Benjamin Netto, 34, Seminary, arrested by MCSO, charged with aggravated assault on police or emergency personnel.

Michael Norris Jr., 38, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for concealed weapon; contempt for DUI 2nd offense; contempt for possession of drug paraphernalia; controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; disturbance of family.

Wayne Sidney Rolland, 71, New Orleans, La., arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Tena Teen Royce, 53, Hattiesburg, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply w/command of law enforcement.

Keith Charles Sandidge, 54, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with assault, aggravated: use, of deadly weapon.

Lisa Marie Smith, 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-DUI 1st offense.

Charlotte Ella Stephens, 59, Kokomo, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(c)>.08 or .02 for under 21.

James J. Thompson, 47, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with stalking.

Charles Joseph Verda, 47, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with failure to register as a sex offender or comply with electronic monitoring.

