Fire Report: May 19, 2022

Monday, May 9 Medical alarm, 29 Ramshur Loop, 6:13 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, Mississippi 35 N./Water Park Lane, 7:35 a.m., Columbia responded. Tuesday, May 10 Medical, 213 Rocky Branch Road, 7:56 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Fire, Mississippi Ave., 8:20 p.m., Columbia responded. Wednesday, May 11 Fire, 150 Russell Road, 12:43 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 510 Bullis Street, 2:52 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 434 Lafayette Street, 4:23 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 713 E Street, 5:09 p.m., Columbia responded. Thursday, May 12 Medical, 1608 Pineview Drive, 1:53 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, Sistrunk Road, 5:40 a.m., Pine Burr responded.

Medical, 1608 Pineview Drive, 5:55 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 59 Killingsworth Circle, 6:27 a.m., Columbia, South Marion and Tri-Community responded.

Fire, E Street, 7:45 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, U.S. 98 Bypass, 9:31 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 29 Ramshur, 4:39 p.m., Columbia and Tri-Community responded.

Medical alarm, 717 Mississippi Ave., 5:57 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, Chinaberry Ave., 6:09 p.m., Columbia responded. Friday, May 13 Medical, Owens Street/Kings Ave., 8:23 p.m., Columbia responded. Saturday, May 14 Medical, 1608 Pineview Drive, 1:09 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 400 Chinaberry Ave., 12:19 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1520 Hickory Bend Street, 3:05 p.m., Columbia responded.

Road hazard, 1021 Broadmoor Ave., 3:22 p.m., Columbia responded. Sunday, May 15 Medical, 1319 Colbert Street, 1:50 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 2073 U.S. 98 E., 2:26 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 23 Jeans Drive, 6:49 p.m., South Marion responded.

Road hazard, 978 Kokomo Road, 10:35 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Road hazard, 214 River Bend Road, 11:09 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

