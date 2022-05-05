Jail Docket: May 5, 2022

Frank Anderson, 43, Franklinton, La., arrested by CPD, charged with driving while license suspended; careless driving.

Evony Brooke Aultman, 34, Mt. Olive, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams).

Elizabeth Beasley, 45, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with cyberstalking/e-mail threats and harassment-simple assault.

James Matthew Belk, 42, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule III-V drug (less 50 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; contempt of court.

Donta Jammaal Bell, 39, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for no motor vehicle liability insurance-1st offense.

Bradford Raymond Broom, 32, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Corey Steven Brown, 53, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; careless driving.

Anthony Marquez Carr, 28, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with vehicle tag: expired, swapped or none; DUI 1st offense-(1)(c)>.08 or .02 for under 21; no proof of liability insurance.

Raven Sharde Coleman, 25, Gulfport, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Tamaz Conerly, 26, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence-simple assault.

Ketarious Gmondria Cotton, 22, Kokomo, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale of controlled substance within 1500 feet of church x2.

Laken Cheyenne Cox, 33, Madison, arrested by MCSO, charged with possession of controlled substance.

Willie Derrick Daniels, 41, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with SEC. 63-1-5 requirement of motor vehicle operator’s license; DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; no proof of liability insurance.

Jaylin Keiyunt Green, 23, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with conspiracy to commit felony.

Shaun Travis Hobgood, 42, Bogalusa, La., arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Princess Paris Hogan, 28, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Tiffany Clark Holmes, 34, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-possession of controlled substance x2.

Charles McKeith Husband, 34, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

James Westley Ladner, 29, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Kevin Darnel Lenore, 39, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI-child endangerment x2; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; maximum speed limits on state, interstate and controlled access highways.

Thomas Derril Lewis, 32, Jackson, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Leslie Allen Lyon, 65, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Lorenzo Castaneda Mateo, 43, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor; vehicle: leaving scene of accident-involving only vehicle.

Walter B. McDonald, 41, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; contempt of court x2.

Heather Leann McGowan, 36, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Johnauh Marquise Myers, 26, Prentiss, arrested by MCSO, charged with driving while license suspended; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; no proof of liability insurance; careless driving; contempt of court x3; possession of controlled substance w/intent to distribute.

Johnny Oxner Jr., 39, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; weapon, stolen: possession, sale, etc.-1st offense-stolen firearm.

Tywon Devants Peters, 22, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-possession of marijuana (over 30 grams/less than 250 grams); controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (less .1 gram); sale of controlled substance within 1500 feet of church.

Kelvin Christopher Ratliff, 49, Tylertown, arrested by CPD, charged with public drunkenness.

Hunter Allen Raybourn, 26, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 grams); controlled substance: possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use.

Tonia Sue Rushing, 56, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of Schedule I-II drug (over 2 to 10 gram); DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Emily Christen Shirley, 29, Purvis, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Ashley Sareya Thompson, 35, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt for no child restraint; contempt for no motor vehicle liability insurance-1st offense.

Cameron Warrick, 23, Sandy Hook, arrested by MCSO, charged with sale or transfer of a controlled substance x2.

Susan Willoughby, 48, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, bench warrant.

Rickey George Young, 23, Jackson, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle (less than 30 grams); controlled substance: paraphernalia-use, possession, possession w/intent to use; DUI 1st offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair; providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

