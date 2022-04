Fire Report: April 28, 2022



Fri,04/29/22

Monday, April 18 Medical alarm, 1310 Gill Street, 10:16 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire, 516 Wade Street, noon, Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 1626 Sumrall Road, 2 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 151 Graves Creek Road, 2:20 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 426 Church Street, 4:48 p.m., Columbia responded. Tuesday, April 19 Medical, 437 McNeese Street, 10:12 a.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, 361 New Hope Kokomo Road, 8:27 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Wednesday, April 20 Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, 391 Ten Mile Creek Road, 7:01 a.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 400 Chinaberry Ave., 10:10 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 40 Gray Road, 11:56 a.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 197 Airport Road, 1:03 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 107 Bill McCain Road, 2:32 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 500 Ferrell Ave., 3:24 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, Water Park Lane, 3:57 p.m., Columbia and Tri-Community responded.

Medical alarm, 20 Spiers Lane, 4:10 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 93 Rankin Creek Road, 4:24 p.m., Southwest Marion responded. Thursday, April 21 Medical, 425 W. Rankin Street, 1:45 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, Mississippi 13 S./E. Marion School Road, 7:49 a.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 1208 N. Park Ave., 11:27 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 337 Hawkins Ave., 12:59 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 681 Taylor Road, 1:59 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Vehicle fire, 1503 Gates Road, 6:38 p.m., Tri-Community responded. Friday, April 22 Medical, 200 Second Street, 7:16 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 811 Alberta Ave., 1:32 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 1740 Orchard Drive, 1:40 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident-unknown injuries, Columbia Purvis Road/Howards Road, 2:26 p.m., Columbia responded.

Vehicle accident, 1010 Beatrice Ave., 2:27 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 1522 Barnes Street, 4:48 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 105 Wilks Ave., 5:05 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 2174 Mississippi 586, 6:33 p.m., Foxworth responded.

Medical, 109 Game Reserve Road, 7:14 p.m., South Marion responded.

Medical, 717 Mississippi Ave., 7:26 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 31 Lingle Road, 7:38 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Medical, 301 Short Cola Street, 8:41 p.m., Columbia responded. Saturday, April 23 Medical, 200 Second Street, 9:48 a.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 100 Pierce Road, 6:53 p.m., Tri-Community responded.

Smoke, 110 E. Rankin Street, 8:04 p.m., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 1104 Meadowood Road, 11:44 p.m., Columbia responded. Sunday, April 24 Fire alarm, 1104 Meadowood Road, 10:38 a.m., Columbia responded.

Fire alarm, 879 Mississippi 586, 1:44 p.m., Foxworth and Morgantown responded.

Medical, 1115 Carolyn Ave., 2:14 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical alarm, 601 Mary Street, 4:50 p.m., Columbia responded.

Medical, 21 Hertis Stogner Drive, 6:40 p.m., Southwest Marion responded.

Medical, 102 Ward Road, 7:29 p.m., Foxworth responded.

