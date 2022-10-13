Jail Docket October 13

Rose Pittman Bedwell, 56, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-possession of a schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams).

Ariel Woodland Blalock, 25, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI-first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Zack Carlton Brady, 25, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant.

Daree Oneal Bridgeforth, 30, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI-first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Zamarkus Brister, 19, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-enhanced penalty-possession of a firearm at crime or arrest.

Henry Desahaun Cole, 43, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI-trafficking of a controlled substance.

Jamyron Leprince Conerly, 22, Jayess, arrested by MCSO, charged with failure to appear at court.

Raven Salone Cook, 30, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with bench warrant.

Craig Joseph Dempster, 49, Monticello, arrested by MCSO, charged with court order.

Jacob Alexander Fillingame, 28, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI felony DUI x 2.

Andrew Lane Gipson, 30, Sumrall, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Kenneth Wayne Goode, 49, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with failure to appear.

Erin Jacquelyn Gray, 39, Sumrall, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance: sale/manufacture/possession with intent to distribute schedule I-II drug; controlled substance: paraphernalia- use, possession, possession with intent to use; DUI-first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Sandra Hollendursky, 62, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-possession of a schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Edward Gordon Howard, 51, Gautier, arrested by CPD, charged with NCIC hit for St. Tammany Parish.

Steven Edward Johnson, 52, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with domestic violence simple; domestic violence simple assault.

Caitlin Renea Kendrick, 29, Amory, arrested my MHP, charged with DUI first offense.

Kelly Sue Lanassa, 51, Kokomo, arrested by CPD, charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Austin Martin Lewis, 25, Columbia, arrested MCSO, charged with DUI-second offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Billie Myers Lewis, 41, Hattiesburg, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-paraphernalia- use, possession, possession with intent to use.

La Darion Marquez Miller, 22, Purvis, arrested by MCSO, charged with controlled substance-paraphernalia- use, possession, possession with intent to use.

Kristin Noell Morgan, 27, Foxworth, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI-first offense-(1)(b) under the influence of any substance that would impair.

Clarence Peters, 61, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with NCIC hit.

Lionel Dion Peters, 38, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-no license; trespassing-willful; simple assault.

Rick Pierce, 22, Sandy Hook, arrested by Drug Court, charged with drug court violation.

Sammy Allen Rayborn, 26, Lumberton, arrested by MCSO, charged with contempt of court-possession of marijuana; contempt of court- no driver's license.

Jimmy Ray Reid, 47, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI domestic violence aggravated assault.

Christopher Lee Robbins, 47, Saucier, arrested by CPD, charged with controlled substance-paraphernalia- use, possession, possession with intent to use; controlled substance-possession of a schedule I-II drug (.1 gram-less 2 grams); contempt of court-failure to appear.

Nichelle Smith, 44, Tylertown, arrested by MCSO, charged with bad check law.

Bridgett Renee Stampley, 25, Lumberton, arrested by Drug Court, charged with drug court violation.

Devan Derrell Taborn, 19, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with malicious mischief.

Kenyedique Lasia Travis, 26, Columbia, arrested by MCSO, charged with DUI-first offense-(1)(a) under the influence of liquor.

Mario Lavontay Trotter, 23, Laurel, arrested by CPD, charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply with the command of law enforcement; escape-successful or attempted by force or violence; providing false information to a law enforcement officer; resisting/obstructing arrest; weapon possession by a convicted felon.

Mario Martinez Warren, II, 30, Columbia, arrested by CPD, charged with DUI-first offense-(1)(c) >.08 or .02 under 21.

Lisa Marie Wilson, 40, Foxworth, arrested by MCSO, charged with GJI introduction of contraband into a correctional facility; multi-count GJI.

