Columbia Academy is proud to announce its Homecoming Court that will preside over festivities on Friday, October 7, 2022. The night will conclude with the football game against the Simpson Academy Cougars at James E. Pope Field. The crowning of the Queen and presentation of her court will be at halftime during the game.

Homecoming Queen Lauren McDaniel

Representing Columbia Academy this year as Homecoming Queen is Lauren McDaniel. She is the daughter of Sandra and Mark McDaniel of Improve.

Lauren’s escort will be Cooper Moree, son of Amy and Cary Moree of the Enon community. Kambre Haddox will serve as Flower Girl to the Queen. She is the daughter of Kayla and Jamie Haddox of New Union. Crown Bearer for the Queen will be Brooks Beal. He is the son of Kaylee and Blake Beal of Columbia.

At CA, Lauren has been an honor roll student while being involved in many activities. She has been a member of the student council since seventh grade. She is currently serving as Student Body Vice President. Lauren is a member of the Key Club, National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Lauren enjoys playing basketball and cheering for the Cougars. She has won several awards while playing for the Lady Cougars basketball team since seventh grade and by excelling in the class with her studies. Lauren is a member of the JA Crown Club and volunteers her time in our community giving back to others. In Lauren’s free time, she enjoys spending time with her family by traveling and being outdoors.

Football Maid Maggie Wilks

Maggie Wilks has been chosen by the Cougars football team as this year’s Football Maid. She is the daughter of Lacey and Kyle Wilks of Bunker Hill. Maggie’s escort will be Holton Hartzog. Holton is the son of Marcy and Shannon Hartzog of Dexter. Maggie chose Hollin Grace Delancey as her Flower Girl. She is the daughter of Emily Brumfield and Zach Delancey of the Good Hope Community.

Maggie is an honor roll student and a member of Mu Alpha Theta and JA’s Crown Club. This year Maggie is serving as Student Body Treasurer for the student council. She has been a member of the Lady Cougars basketball and softball teams where she has received numerous awards. She will continue her softball career next year at Southwest Community College. Maggie has enjoyed cheering for the Cougars and is currently serving as co-captain of the varsity squad. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family and playing softball.

Senior Maid Mary Paige Hudson

The Senior Maid is Mary Paige Hudson. She is the daughter of Wendy and Brock Hudson of Lone Star. Her escort will be Carter Rowell. Carter is the son of Brooke and Eli Rowell of the Cheraw Community.

At CA, Mary Paige is a member of numerous academic clubs, such as Mu Alpha Theta, Key Club and National Honor Society. She is an honor roll student and has won numerous awards in her academic classes throughout her high school years. Mary Paige is serving as President of the Key Club this year. She is a member of the Lady Cougars basketball team, cheer squad and golf team. Mary Paige enjoys spending time with her family and friends, playing the piano and baking with her mom and sister.

Junior Maid Taylor Dease

The Junior Class elected Taylor Dease to represent their class as Junior Maid. She is the daughter of Lisa Duncan Dease of Bunker Hill and Scott Dease of Columbia. Taylor chose Cole Fortenberry, son of Rebecca and Chris Fortenberry of Cedar Grove, to be her escort.

Throughout school, Taylor has been on the honor roll and stayed involved in various school activities. She has been on the track team and a valuable member of the Lady Cougars basketball team. Taylor earned the “Future Star'' award in basketball this past year. Taylor enjoys working out, watching movies and spending time with her friends and family in her spare time.

Sophomore Maid Kyndall Thornhill

Representing the Sophomore Class as Sophomore Maid is Kyndall Thornhill. She is the daughter of Amy and Eric Thornhill of Darbun. Kyndall will be escorted by Dillon Rowley, the son of Casey and Chad Rowley of Sandy Hook.

Kyndall is a member of the Student Council and DECA. She has remained an honor roll student. Kyndall has been chosen a Junior High Beauty and Class Favorite by her peers. She also enjoys playing on the Lady Cougars basketball team. Some of Kyndall’s favorite activities away from CA are volunteering at church, playing basketball and spending time with family and friends.

Freshman Maid Presley Branch

This year’s Freshman Maid is Presley Branch. She is the daughter of Debbie Branch of Columbia and Jamie Branch of New Hope. Presley chose Reed Duncan as her escort. Reed is the son of Carmen and Jeff Duncan of Bunker Hill.

Presley has been an honor roll student during her 12 years at CA. She is a member of the Lady Cougars softball team, tennis team and enjoys being a cheerleader. She has served on the student council for the past three years. Presley is a member of the Key Club and the Dusty Club. Outside of CA, Presley enjoys fishing, painting, listening to music and spending time with her friends and family.

Homecoming at Columbia Academy is a day full of traditions, school spirit, excitement and cherished friendships. Enjoy this anticipated day on October 7 with CA.

The first presentation of the court and the pep rally will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the G.G. Flynt Gymnasium. The annual parade will begin at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at the old New Orleans Furniture location on Mississippi 13 North, proceed through downtown Columbia and end at Friendship Park. At 6:15 p.m., the pregame festivities will begin on James E. Pope Field. The Columbia Academy Cougars will play host to the Simpson Academy Cougars. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Finally, the crowning of the Queen, Lauren McDaniel, will take place at halftime during the game.