A routine safety checkpoint sent two men to jail for gun charges on Feb. 23.

Jeremy Cagins

Robert Deron Himes, 32, of Hattiesburg and Jeremy Cagins, 28, of Columbia were stopped on Old Mississippi 35 N. Upon a search of the vehicle, Columbia police officers found a firearm, which was reportedly stolen from Petal.

Robert Deron Himes

Himes and Cagins are convicted felons, which led to them both being charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.

As of press time Tuesday, both were still in the Marion County Jail. Himes has a $15,000 bond, and Cagins does not have a bond. -