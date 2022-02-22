On Feb. 16, the Columbia Police Department had an interesting day as officers were busy recovering a stolen vehicle when the ones who allegedly stole the vehicle arrived back on scene with a trailer to take the vehicle away.

James Bounds, 37, and Christopher Bounds, 33, both of Moselle were arrested on the scene. A third person, Amy Atland, 28, of Moselle was also arrested but was later released without any charges.

The officers were called in response to a stolen blue Ford F-150 from a residence on Mississippi 198 that was located at Keith's Superstore. Upon viewing the security footage, officers noticed two white males leave the vehicle in the parking lot and flee the scene in a white Ford F-150. While the officers were processing the scene, the men returned this time with a car dolly in tow, according to a press release by Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly.

While officers searched the Bounds' vehicle, they discovered 5.1 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms in the vehicle.

James was arrested and taken to jail for felony taking away a vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Christopher was charged with felony taking away of a vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was released to its owner.