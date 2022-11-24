A suspect wanted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office committed public suicide in Moss Point Saturday after calling the police to turn himself in.

Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point was wanted for attempted murder after he climbed through the victim's bedroom window at 395 New Hope Rd. and stabbed her multiple times. The stabbing was being looked at as a domestic incident, and the victim knew Nichols.

Nichols called the Moss Point Police Department Saturday afternoon wanting to turn himself in to police. Nichols met officers at Second Street Park armed with a firearm. Nichols turned the firearm on himself as officers attempted to verbally disarm him. Nichols attempted to commit suicide and was taken to Singing River Hospital where he died from his injuries around 4:30 p.m.

Despite some claims on social media that Nichols was shot by a police officer in the back of the head while running, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said that no police officers' weapons were discharged during the incident.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suicide. The Marion County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the stabbing.