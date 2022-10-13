A 62-year-old Columbia woman is facing multiple drug possession charges after being arrested by police before correctional officers at the Marion County Jail discovered even more illegal substances in her possession.

Sandra Hollendursky, 62, of was arrested by the Columbia Police Department Oct. 3 and was charged with felony possession of a schedule I-II drug. Hollendursky was brought in and was getting dressed in jail attire when 1.61 grams of methamphetamine was found still on her person. The felony charge of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility was added. In Mississippi, this charge can carry three to 15 years added on to a sentence.

Hollendursky's bond was set at $8,000 for the contraband and $3,000 for the possession charge. She has bonded out.