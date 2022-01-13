A Columbia woman could receive up to 20 years in prison for repeatedly ramming her car into a man she had a domestic relationship with.

Jasmine Nicole Lewis, 28, of Columbia was indicted on Jan. 7 for the aggravated assault. Lewis was charged with aggravated assault (domestic violence) — extreme indifference from an April 11, 2021 incident where she "purposely, knowingly or recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by running her car into Durando Lee repeatedly," according to the indictment.

Lewis is currently out of jail after posting a $20,000 bond.