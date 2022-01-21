Sometimes people do bad things. It doesn't mean they are bad people; they could have just made a poor choice in judgment. But the end result may lead them to spend time in the Marion County Jail.

Behind the Marion County Courthouse, on the southwest side, sits the jail. Surrounded by a security fence, the facility is in itself its own small city. Instead of a mayor, it has a warden, and Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall oversees everything.

On the inside, you also have Major Zack Guidroz. He has worked there for 11-and-a-half years doing what he can to protect not only the public but the correctional officers and inmates. Life as a correctional officer working inside the facility is not a job for the faint-hearted.

"It's different. A lot goes on behind these walls that the public never sees," Guidroz said.

When someone has been arrested and brought to the jail, they are strip searched for contraband before being assigned jail clothing. If the inmate is combative, the officers are trained in self-defense to protect themselves. The inmate is then subjected to a rigorous interview in which dietary, medical, religious needs and more are discussed. They are then placed in a “Covid zone” for 10 days before being moved to the general population.

At the Marion County Jail, there are two sides, one for county inmates and one for state inmates. That means there could be people there for something as minor as a bad check as well as people who have committed truly heinous crimes like murder. One of the most important things a correctional officer has to remember is they cannot treat an inmate differently because of their charge(s) and that the officer is not the judge and jury. Guidroz said every inmate needs to be treated the same.

A correctional officer’s job, first and foremost, is keeping the public safe, which means keeping those serving time off the streets. Every single day the jail is inspected. All windows and locks are checked to make sure everything is working properly.

"We count the inmates all day, over and over to make sure everyone is where they are supposed to be," Guidroz said.

He added a correctional officer's job involves a lot of training, but that training is important to keep officers safe. Each officer must do 120 hours of specific correctional officer training their first year, and every year they have to be recertified, which requires another 40 hours of additional training.

Guidroz said the “city” has its own things, including having a full kitchen that can prepare 2,600 meals a day. Each inmate has to have the opportunity to consume at least 2,900 calories a day. There is a maintenance department to handle issues, medical care and laundry services to provide clothing for the inmates. Everything is done internally.

It does not matter if it is day or night, just like a city, the jail runs 24 hours a day.

Regardless of the crime committed or where an inmate is in the legal system — recently arrested, indicted or waiting for trial — they all have one thing in common: They do not want to be there.

Correctional officers are often the people who are regularly cursed out and threatened daily by inmates despite having nothing to do with why they’re there in the first place.

"We are not the ones that put them here. We are not the ones that made them do what they did. We catch the flack because we are the ones they see," Guidroz said.

Inmates have even been known to throw bodily fluids and substances such as blood, urine, feces and more at the guards.

"People don't realize that it does happen, even in Marion County," he said.

The search for contraband is also a never-ending battle the officers face. They are not only searching for drugs and cellphones, but they have to look out for handmade weapons that inmates can use on each other or the officers themselves.

With such a high-stress job, it is important for officers to have balance to counteract it. Classes are regularly offered to help the officers cope with the challenges.

Guidroz said things are done at the jail to help keep morale up, but it is very important that each officer has a strong support system. For him, he loves to fish, which keeps him calm.

While there are negatives that come with the job, Guidroz said there are good things about it, too. For him, he loves when he sees an inmate who realized that they made a mistake and uses their time as a resident of the “city” to turn things around for the better.

"A lot of them come in as addicts. You get to see the change in them throughout their stint in here," he said.

The officers get to know the inmates and learn about their families and lifestyle outside of the jail.

One of the things Guidroz would like to see improve for the inmates is to allow them to become certified in a trade, such as welding. If an inmate can learn ways to earn money and become productive members of society, they are less likely to return. Currently, they can learn a trade at the Marion County Jail, but they cannot get certified.

He and other correctional officers have learned that the inmates are people, too. Despite being behind bars, there is always someone on the outside who loves and cares about them.

Guidroz said it is important that people do not give up on those serving time.

"You can show tough love, but there is always hope," he said. -