I struggled over what to write about today. There are so many issues in the news and in conversations that could be addressed. However, what I feel really needs to be addressed is how people treat each other in the midst of the issues and controversies.

People are always going to have differing opinions, different experiences and different viewpoints. There are rarely two people with the same outlook and feelings on every topic or situation. If you do, it is most likely that someone is hiding their true feelings to protect a relationship or a perceived friendship.

Everyone has biases, dislikes and, yes, prejudices. Everyone may not like to admit it and may not even realize it, but our prejudices are there.

The question is whether we allow those differences to ruin friendships, families, business relationships or even just plain old social media relationships. Do we allow issues that we do not agree on to change how we feel about each other and how we treat each other?

Many of you know me well. Some of you don't know me at all.

If certain things were true about me, would it change how you treat me? You may say that it would not but think hard about the real answer.

What if you found out I was a lesbian, that I used to be a man or that I am married to someone of a different culture, religion or race? What if you found out I was an agnostic or an atheist, that I am pro life or pro choice, that I have had an abortion or several or that I was or still am a drug addict? What if you heard I had been in prison or accused of some awful crime in the past? What if you learned I was a MAGA hat wearing Trump supporter, a republican who does not support Trump at all or a far leaning liberal socialist? What if it came to your attention that I was schizophrenic or bipolar or that I had severe depression?

Would you treat me or someone close to you differently if you found these things out? Would you suddenly say things to me that you would not say before or maybe even not say things that you would have said before? Would you become different with me as if I were suddenly a different person?

Just because of new information, I would not have changed as a person.

You may have liked me or someone else before, but would this new knowledge, this one bit of information, change the way you see and treat me or them?

Would that one thing cause you to hate someone, belittle them or ostracize them?

I see it every day on Facebook. I hear it from people around me who assume that I am just like them because of who I appear to be. People can say some of the meanest, most hateful things when they think they are with like-minded individuals, when they have made assumptions about what they know about a person.

I see it in my life, with loved ones and with friends. In the past, I have seen it with people I worked with.

My point is that no matter the controversy, the issue or the differences, we are more alike than different. If someone was your friend before, why would they stop being your friend? If the issue meant more than the relationship, how strong was that relationship to begin with?

Caring about someone does not mean agreeing with all of their ways or beliefs.

Agree to disagree. Be open minded. Talk about the issue if you need to but do it in a loving way.

Beth Riles is a staff writer for The Columbian-Progress. She may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or eriles@columbianprogress.com.