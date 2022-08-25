Below is a press release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local Emergency Managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing Flash Flooding that began on August 22, 2022.

Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one injury (Wilkinson County) has been reported to the state due to the severe weather.

At this time, the counties listed have reported damage to MEMA:

Adams Claiborne Forrest Hinds Humphreys Leake Madison Newton Neshoba Rankin Simpson Smith Warren Wilkinson Yazoo

At this time, those counties are reporting 42 homes; 9 businesses; 5 farms; and 43 public roads with damage. These numbers will change during the damage assessment process.

This flooding event is not over. As rain continues to fall, rivers are rising. The Pearl River at Jackson is a major concern, projected to crest at 36 feet on Tuesday, August 30th.

In preparation for this flooding event, MEMA has sent out 214,000 sandbags to requesting counties.

To see if your community is at risk residents can use this interactive map from the National Weather Service by clicking here.

Residents that could be impacted by the impending flood need to prepare their families, home, and other property. Your priority should be the physical safety of you, your loved ones, and your pets.

Before the Flood

- Take photos and videos of all major household items and valuables. Retain these documents in a safe place because they are important when filing insurance claims. Take photos of the serial numbers for large appliances, such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators. - Save copies of birth certificates, passports, medical records, and insurance papers in a safe, dry place. Keep original documents in a watertight safety deposit box. - Elevate and anchor your critical utilities, including electrical panels, propane tanks, sockets, wiring, appliances, and heating systems. - Make sure that you clear any debris from gutters and downspouts to avoid an accumulation of water. - When flooding is predicted or imminent, move furniture and valuables to a safe place, such as an attic or the highest floor of your home.

During the Flood

- Stay informed. Listen to your local officials and keep up to date with the latest news and forecast for your area - Heed any evacuation orders from local officials - Monitor the road conditions by using the Mississippi Department of Transportation website or app.

After the Flood