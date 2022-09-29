District play has finally arrived for the East Marion Eagles (1-4), who stumbled through their first five games but still have high hopes for what they can accomplish down the home stretch of the season. On Friday they'll play hosts to the rival Loyd Star Hornets (4-1) with an opportunity to turn the tide and put themselves on track for a spot in the Class 2A state playoffs.

Despite the difficult start to their campaign, head coach Jerry Fletcher believes the Eagles are still poised to make a lot of noise in Region 7-2A competition. All four of their losses this season have come to teams in higher classes, with their one win coming in blowout fashion against fellow 2A team North Forrest.

"We still have a lot of football ahead of us, and we believe when we start facing teams that are our size, we'll have a chance to make some things happen," Fletcher said on Monday. "So we're in good spirits, and we're still working towards the goals we set for ourselves back in August."

The Eagles and Hornets are familiar foes, having resided in the same district for the past three years. East Marion won two of the three previous contests but fell in last year's meeting by a score of 35-32. The winners of Friday night's contest will begin district play with a leg up on the competition and higher hopes of claiming a coveted spot in the Class 2A playoffs. Fletcher said he doesn't expect the win to come easily for either squad, but he and his players are eager for the opportunity to get back in the win column and build some much-needed momentum to start the second half of their campaign.

"It's been a learning process for all of us. I've been learning more about what to expect from our players, and they've been learning more about what to expect from us as a coaching staff," Fletcher said. "We've been making adjustments and trying out players in different spots so far. I told our guys that they'll have to be ready to take advantage of their opportunities when they come because they are going to come.

"East Marion v. Loyd Star is always a good matchup, and our kids are really excited to play them again. Loyd Star is off to a hot start, and this game means a lot to them, too, so we're expecting it to be another tough challenge. We'll have to execute our game plan, make good tackles on defense and capitalize when we get opportunities on offense. If we can do those things, we feel good about our chances of getting back in the win column."

The Eagles and Hornets will kick things off at 7:30 p.m.