A new age has officially begun for the East Marion Eagles, who welcomed new head coach Jerry Fletcher into the program in June after the departure of former head coach Brad Hughes. Despite the sudden change, the Eagles enter the 2022 season with a wealth of athleticism, leadership and determination to climb up the ranks as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A competition.

Fletcher, who previously served as an assistant coach under Ryan Earnest for the Class 5A Laurel Tornadoes, said he enters every season with the ultimate goal of winning a state title. That won’t change at East Marion, despite the program coming off of back-to-back three-win seasons, and his primary focus has been establishing a culture in which his players will hold themselves to that same standard of high expectations.

“I got the opportunity to meet a lot of our players’ parents for the first time just the other day at a meeting, and of course they all wanted to know what kind of team we’ll have this year,” Fletcher said in late July. “I just got here, so there’s still a lot of work to be done, but I told them our first step is to change the culture and the mindset of our players. If you continue to do things the way they’ve always been done, you’ll get the same result. I want them to believe in themselves the same way I believe in them. If we put in the work and hold ourselves to a higher standard, we can get this program back to the level that everyone in this community really wants to see.”

Working highly in the Eagles’ favor is the fact that they return a wealth of experience from last year’s squad, including the long-awaited return of starting quarterback LJ Andrews, who missed the majority of last year’s games due to injury. Andrews’ presence in the backfield will be a huge plus for Fletcher’s offense, which intends to open up the passing game to create more big-play opportunities downfield.

Andrews will be protected by an offensive line that returns four of its five starters from the past two seasons. Lozavious Armstrong will cover his blindside at left tackle with Alex Miller at center, Kyler “Smoky” Collins at right guard and LaDarien Haynes at right tackle. Amhud Moses and Richodrick Pace are currently battling for the chance to fill the vacant starting gig at left guard. With more than 20 combined games under their belts in the trenches, the Eagles feel confident in their line’s ability to keep Andrews on his feet in a clean pocket over the course of his senior season.

Following the departure of last year’s leading rushers, Amere Woodham and Deundre Ruffin, the Eagles will take a committee approach to the running game this fall, with seniors Jadarrius “Koolaid” Mallard and Cory Johnson likely to lead the way. Although he saw limited carries as a junior, Mallard made every touch count, averaging 9.6 yards per carry.

Leading the receiving corps will be 6-foot-1 senior standout Ka'Ron Weary, who led the unit in receptions, yards and touchdowns as a junior and looks to benefit greatly from Fletcher’s plan to open up the air attack this fall. Six-foot senior receiver Chris Magee and 6-foot-2 junior tight end Malcolm Simmons look to take on significant roles as well, giving Andrews a wealth of size and skill to spread the ball around to in the passing game.

Simmons will play a key role for the Eagles’ defensive front as well, as an explosive edge rusher who racked up a team-high six sacks in 2021. He’ll play alongside three of the team’s top five leading tacklers from last fall, with Haynes and Miller manning the interior and Ty’Reik Price applying pressure from the opposite end.

Last season’s leading tackler, Pace, will transition to middle linebacker, filling the shoes of last year’s leader of the linebacker corps, Deuce Johnson. He’ll be joined by senior Sylvester Sims, who looks to make an impact in his second year at strong side linebacker.

The secondary will be in good hands under the leadership of returning free safety Weary and returning cornerback Caden Mingo, who combined for five interceptions last fall. Returning on the outside at cornerback will be Mallard, Deonta Newton and Tyler Varnado.

Although his time with the Eagles has been short, Fletcher said he’s already learned one thing for certain about his new players over the course of a rigorous summer workout schedule — they have no quit in them. That resilience serves a strong foundation to build on and will play a huge factor in any success East Marion enjoys in 2022.

“The workouts we’ve put them through this summer have been tough, and they’ve shown me that they’re willing to fight through it. They won’t quit,” Fletcher said of the Eagles, “and that’s really important. A lot of them will be playing both ways, and they’re going to have to fight through a lot of fatigue and a lot of pain. They’ve also got to fight through a lot of change, with a new system to learn and a lot of new terminology.

“We’ve got a talented group with a ton of potential. They just really need somebody to believe in them, basically, and to help them believe in themselves. We haven’t had a lot of time together to prepare for these first couple ball games, so we’ve had to work really hard, and that fight in them makes a world of difference.”

In the Eagles’ eyes, those first two games — at home Aug. 26 against West Marion and on the road Sept. 2 against Columbia — are more important than any on the schedule. It’s been nine years since East Marion was last crowned as county champs, and this year’s senior class wants nothing more than to see that drought end on their own watch.

“West Marion and Columbia, those are the two we’re most excited to play this year,” Mallard said without hesitation. “We want to win every game, but it’s been too long since East Marion has held that trophy.”

“It’s important for us to come out strong in those first games,” Weary added. “Last year we started out slow, and that kind of set the tone for the rest of the season. If we can start on the right foot and win those rivalry games, I think it’ll set the tone for us to reach the rest of our goals later in the season.”